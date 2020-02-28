Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the establishment of the legal aid desk at Choma Central Police Station will help victims of crimes have access to legal aid services.

Mr Kanganja said the legal aid desk will enhance transparency, accountability and protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of people in line with the tenets of democracy.

He added that the development will help in providing checks and balances among the law enforcers.

Mr Kanganja said this during the signing ceremony of the MOU between the Zambia Police Service, the Legal Aid Board and the Legal Resources Foundation on the establishment of a legal aid desk at Choma Central Police station.

He commended the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany for the support they have continued to render to government in the delivery of justice.

Mr Kanganja has since appealed to the EU and the German government to replicate the programme of setting up legal aid services in other provinces.

And speaking earlier at the same event, The Head of Cooperation European Union Delegation to Zambia and COMESA Gianluca Azzoni described the establishment of the legal aid desk as a milestone in the cooperation between the EU and the Zambian government.

Mr Azzoni said he was pleased to note that the number of paralegal desks in correctional facilities has have increased.

