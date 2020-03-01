-0.5 C
Blessed in the Dark Places

Today’s Scripture

“…Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us…”
(Ephesians 3:20, NIV)

Blessed in the Dark Places

Have you adapted to a limited environment? You have big dreams in your heart. You know there’s a new business in you, a management position, a book, a better house, but you’ve gone as far as your family members and friends have gone in the past. No, don’t settle there.

There is potential in you right now just waiting to come out. You have gifts that will cause new doors to open, the talent that will bring new opportunities. Quit making excuses to settle where you are. You may be in a limited environment that includes dysfunction, addictions, and depression. The good news is, you don’t have to stay there. God is saying, “This is a new day. You’re a barrier breaker. I’m going to take you further faster than you’ve imagined. You’re going to defy the odds.” Now do your part. Let this seed take root in your spirit. Don’t talk yourself out of it. Get in agreement with God.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can get in agreement with You and believe that this is a new day with new doors to open and new opportunities before me. I believe that You are going to do immeasurably more than all I can ask or think. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

