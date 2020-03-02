Unknown people have burnt part of the Urban clinic in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga have both confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services, ZANIS.

Dr Mataka said some people attempted to set ablaze the entire Maternal Child health department but only the examination room was affected.

Two examination beds, curtains and 3 infection bins were burnt.

Dr Mataka said the building was also sprinkled with suspected petrol but the fire did not spread to the other rooms that were sprinkled, as the examination room had buckets of water that quenched the fire.

And Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga has warned whoever is perpetrating such illegal acts that the Police is on the ground and will soon catch up with them.

The DC lamented that the burning of part of the MHC department at the clinic has affected operations of the medical personnel as they have to find an alternative building to examine children and expectant mothers.

This is the third attack on the health facility in two months.

Last month, unknown people broke into the clinic and stole a computer and a Television set.

