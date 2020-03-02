11.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 2, 2020
General News

Arsonists Set Fire To Nakonde Clinic

By editor
2
Unknown people have burnt part of the Urban clinic in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga have both confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services, ZANIS.

Dr Mataka said some people attempted to set ablaze the entire Maternal Child health department but only the examination room was affected.

Two examination beds, curtains and 3 infection bins were burnt.

Dr Mataka said the building was also sprinkled with suspected petrol but the fire did not spread to the other rooms that were sprinkled, as the examination room had buckets of water that quenched the fire.

And Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga has warned whoever is perpetrating such illegal acts that the Police is on the ground and will soon catch up with them.

The DC lamented that the burning of part of the MHC department at the clinic has affected operations of the medical personnel as they have to find an alternative building to examine children and expectant mothers.

This is the third attack on the health facility in two months.

Last month, unknown people broke into the clinic and stole a computer and a Television set.

  1. When you create a monster you have to keep giving what you gave it! When you harbour a python Illomba and cant give it food it will eat you! I think some party is in trouble with its people. Am just saying!! Like those throwing money in CB, ma lomba. You cant stop them when its dry. LOL Kikikiki

    1

  2. There’s something being hidden from the public. Look, the country is falling apart. Time has come to close ranks but there’s no leadership under which to close ranks. Who’s going to stop this?

