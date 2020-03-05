2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Sports

RUGBY:Champions Arrows kickoff season against Mufulira

By sports
Defending champions Red Arrows will face Mufulira Hunters at home in Lusaka when the 2020 National Rugby League starts on March 14.

Arrows last year edged Mufulira Leopards in the main trophy final to win the league.

This was the Air Men’s seventh consecutive National League title.

According to the fixture released by the Zambia Rugby League, last season’s runners up Mufulira Leopards will start the campaign with a home match against Nkwazi.

Elsewhere on day-one, former champions Diggers will visit Kabwe to tackle Green Eagles and Lusaka will travel to Kitwe to battle KPF.

Meanwhile, the first competitive rugby tournament in 2020 is the Nchanga 10s being hosted in Chingola this Saturday.

