The Zambian High Commission in Malaysia has refuted claims in some sections of social media alleging that the Zambian wood worth over RM9Mil (about USD 2.15 million) confiscated by the Malaysian government belongs to politically exposed persons.

According to a statement issued by Zambian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the article published by the Star (a Malaysian daily newspaper) did not provide any details regarding the identity of the exporter(s) but only indicated that the consignment was from Zambia and destined for Viet Nam.

The Mission has since advised the media to avoid speculating and publishing unsubstantiated information from unofficial sources.

The High Commission of Zambia in Malaysia said the matter will be followed up by the relevant Zambian authorities with their Malaysian counterparts in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora as it relates to specimens deemed to have been exported in violation of the Convention.

The Star (a Malaysian daily newspaper) yestrday, March 4, 2020 carried an article titled “Illegal Zambian Wood worth over RM9Mil Confiscated.’’

The article stated that the consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for VietNam and worth over RM 9 million (about USD 2.15 million) was seized by the Malaysian Customs authorities when they conducted an inspection of the shipping container at Tanjung Pelepas port.

The article further quotes the Johor Customs Director, Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani as stating that “no arrests were made and that the case would be treated as a seizure.’’

