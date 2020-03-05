2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
Headlines

High Commission in Malaysia says NO Politically Exposed Persons involved in Illegal Zambian Wood confiscated

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines High Commission in Malaysia says NO Politically Exposed Persons involved in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian High Commission in Malaysia has refuted claims in some sections of social media alleging that the Zambian wood worth over RM9Mil (about USD 2.15 million) confiscated by the Malaysian government belongs to politically exposed persons.

According to a statement issued by Zambian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the article published by the Star (a Malaysian daily newspaper) did not provide any details regarding the identity of the exporter(s) but only indicated that the consignment was from Zambia and destined for Viet Nam.

The Mission has since advised the media to avoid speculating and publishing unsubstantiated information from unofficial sources.

The High Commission of Zambia in Malaysia said the matter will be followed up by the relevant Zambian authorities with their Malaysian counterparts in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora as it relates to specimens deemed to have been exported in violation of the Convention.

The Star (a Malaysian daily newspaper) yestrday, March 4, 2020 carried an article titled “Illegal Zambian Wood worth over RM9Mil Confiscated.’’

The article stated that the consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for VietNam and worth over RM 9 million (about USD 2.15 million) was seized by the Malaysian Customs authorities when they conducted an inspection of the shipping container at Tanjung Pelepas port.

The article further quotes the Johor Customs Director, Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani as stating that “no arrests were made and that the case would be treated as a seizure.’’

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]
Previous articleShepolopolo Commence Final Push for Olympic Qualification

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

High Commission in Malaysia says NO Politically Exposed Persons involved in Illegal Zambian Wood confiscated

The Zambian High Commission in Malaysia has refuted claims in some sections of social media alleging that the Zambian...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo Commence Final Push for Olympic Qualification

sports - 0
Shepolopolo’s final push for their 2020 Tokyo Olympics Women's Football tournament qualification commences this Thursday when they face Cameroon. Bruce Mwape's unbeaten side...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United Fire Blanks in Lumwana

sports - 1
Zesco United stay put at number four on the FAZ Super Division log following a scoreless away draw at 12th placed Lumwana Radiants on...
Read more
Headlines

US appoints David Young as the US Deputy Ambassador to Zambia

Chief Editor - 17
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has announced that David Young has arrived in Zambia to serve in the capacity of Chargé d’Affaires,...
Read more
Feature Column

Siliya’s use of Private Station: An admission audiences moved on from ZNBC

editor - 19
By Parkie Mbozi On 24 February 2020 Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya made an appearance on Prime TV, a private station. This was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

US appoints David Young as the US Deputy Ambassador to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has announced that David Young has arrived in Zambia to serve in the capacity of Chargé d’Affaires,...
Read more

ConCourt paved way for President Lungu to contest 2021 elections, says YALI

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The Young African Leaders Initiative – YALI – has clarified that President Lungu’s eligibility to contest 2021 elections settled conclusively by the Constitutional Court...
Read more

HH Calls for Speaker of the National Assembly to be removed from Office

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the Constitutional Court ruling that Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini exceeded his Constitutional powers when he...
Read more

Government Sets up Contingency Fund for Corona Virus Outbreak

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Cabinet has approved the creation of a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures against the CORONA Virus Outbreak. Chief Government Spokesperson DORA...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]