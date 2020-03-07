9.4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Police Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand the release of Spax

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines Police Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said that Zambia Police has received information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T-shirts and are planning to hold an illegal protest demanding for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody.

In a statement released to the media, the Police Chief said that warned people behind the mobilization of the protest plans to reconsider their position or be dealt with ruthlessly by what he termed men and women in uniform.

“This Country has got laws which guide on all processions and protests hence any act that is contrary to the provisions of the law shall not be tolerated at any point,” the Police Chief said, reminding all the organisers of the impending illegal protest that going ahead with their planned activity will be unlawful as provisions of the law have not been followed.

“All officers are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness to take root in this country,” Mr Kangaja said before concluding with a further warning that acts of lawlessness that characterized Chingola in the recent past will this time be dealt with a heavy hand and that the warning must be taken seriously.

Early this week, Zambia Police in Lusaka warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.

According to Zambia Police, the murder occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The suspect was further warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]
Previous articleZanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt
Next articleGovernment signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus. Information Minister DORA...
Read more
Economy

Government signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International

Chief Editor - 0
Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system. Speaking during...
Read more
Headlines

Police Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand the release of Spax

Chief Editor - 1
The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said that Zambia Police has received information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T-shirts...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

sports - 3
Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020...
Read more
Columns

Nevers Mumba weighs in on Zambia’s Award Winning Photographer Chellah Tukuta’s Marital Problems

Chief Editor - 14
Movement For Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has weighed in on the marital troubles that Zambia's multiple award-winning Photographer has found himself in. According...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LAZ to Approach Constitutional Court Over President Lungu’s eligibility after he files in his Nomination for 2021 General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The Law Association of Zambia President Eddie Mwitwa has said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu considering a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country.

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
President Edgar Lungu says he is considering constituting a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country. President Lungu says the...
Read more

ZICTA should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate-Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba says the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate. Mr Kabimba...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu to address Parliament on National Values and Principles.

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu is this morning expected in Parliament to address the House and the nation at large on national values and principles. This is...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]