The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said that Zambia Police has received information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T-shirts and are planning to hold an illegal protest demanding for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody.

In a statement released to the media, the Police Chief said that warned people behind the mobilization of the protest plans to reconsider their position or be dealt with ruthlessly by what he termed men and women in uniform.

“This Country has got laws which guide on all processions and protests hence any act that is contrary to the provisions of the law shall not be tolerated at any point,” the Police Chief said, reminding all the organisers of the impending illegal protest that going ahead with their planned activity will be unlawful as provisions of the law have not been followed.

“All officers are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness to take root in this country,” Mr Kangaja said before concluding with a further warning that acts of lawlessness that characterized Chingola in the recent past will this time be dealt with a heavy hand and that the warning must be taken seriously.

Early this week, Zambia Police in Lusaka warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.

According to Zambia Police, the murder occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The suspect was further warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody.

