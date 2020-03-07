9.4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Health

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

By Chief Editor
The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus.

Information Minister DORA SILIYA says the meeting set for Wednesday next week will comprise Ministries of Home Affairs, Communication, and Transport, Information and Broadcasting among others.

Ms SILIYA who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says the meeting will come up with a systematic message on Coronavirus for members of the public.

She says there is a need to raise awareness on the virus and urged the media to come up with programs to sensitize the public.

Ms SILIYA was speaking in Petauke when she addressed heads of government departments.

She said Coronavirus should not be taken lightly as Zambia is also capable of recording a case.

Ms SILIYA is in her constituency meeting people to discuss and inspect development projects.

Previous articleGovernment signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International

