Should Zambia close it’s borders to Europe?

Tanzania on Monday became the latest East Africa country to confirm its first case of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as fears of contagion rose.

The Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman had tested positive for the illness after returning from Belgium on March 15, and was recovering in a hospital in Arusha. Mwalimu said the woman, who had been staying with someone sick from coronavirus in Belgium, was not detected by temperature scanners at the airport but reported herself for testing. “All in all, this is an imported case, and the woman is improving and continues with treatment,” she said, adding authorities would trace all the patient’s contacts since she arrived in Tanzania, and place them under quarantine.

South Africa has a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 11 new cases are distributed in the Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape provinces and comprise of the following:

Gauteng Province

A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain

A 68 year-old-female who travelled to Austria

A 30-year-old male who travelled to India

A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America

A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America

A 50-year-old male who travelled to France and the United Kingdom

A 37-year-old who travelled to the United States of America, Dubai and Mexico

Western Cape Province

A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada

A 15-year-old male who travelled to France

Limpopo Province

A 29-year-old male who travelled to France and the Netherlands

Mpumalanga Province

A 55-year-old male who travelled to France

With Europe being the current epicentre of corona virus,should Zambia take the precautionary step of instituting a travel ban on foreign visitors from Europe and the United States?

