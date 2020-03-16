Should Zambia close it’s borders to Europe?

Tanzania on Monday became the latest East Africa country to confirm its first case of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as fears of contagion rose.
The Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman had tested positive for the illness after returning from Belgium on March 15, and was recovering in a hospital in Arusha. Mwalimu said the woman, who had been staying with someone sick from coronavirus in Belgium, was not detected by temperature scanners at the airport but reported herself for testing. “All in all, this is an imported case, and the woman is improving and continues with treatment,” she said, adding authorities would trace all the patient’s contacts since she arrived in Tanzania, and place them under quarantine.
South Africa has a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 11 new cases are distributed in the Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape provinces and comprise of the following:
Gauteng Province
A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain
A 68 year-old-female who travelled to Austria
A 30-year-old male who travelled to India
A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America
A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America
A 50-year-old male who travelled to France and the United Kingdom
A 37-year-old who travelled to the United States of America, Dubai and Mexico
Western Cape Province
A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada
A 15-year-old male who travelled to France
Limpopo Province
A 29-year-old male who travelled to France and the Netherlands
Mpumalanga Province
A 55-year-old male who travelled to France
With Europe being the current epicentre of corona virus,should Zambia take the precautionary step of instituting a travel ban on foreign visitors from Europe and the United States?
Lazy Lungu hasn’t got the balls to do that …but even if you close the border you are just postponing the inevitable because these countries will have 60% of it population infected then develop immunity.
In Zambia, who will make that declaration of closing European borders?
A BIG YESSS!!!
Stoopid question!! Other African countries have already taken action. What are you waiting for?
Scared to upset your semi gods uh? Or just wondering where you’ll take your begging bowls to next?
Better start digging the mass graves. The worst is yet to come.
Yesssss, two days ago!!!!! Because you do not have the resources to fight it!!! Cholera is killing your people every rainy season in the 21st century!!!
Lungu needs the virus because he will have excuses for prayers, economy everything….look at what happened with those gassers they have disappeared like Inswa just like that, same pattern as those market fires
Yes! It is not xenophobia to close our borders for security and health concerns of zambian citizens like Chitalu Chilufya suggested in parliament.