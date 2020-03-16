UNWTO calls for effective measures on COVID-19 fight

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has urged the global tourism sector to devise effective measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to Zambia’s Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashshvili said he held a meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom, to address respective sector response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Ambassador Zurab said the meeting that took place at WHO Headquarters in Geneva was productive and that Dr. Tedros appreciated the collaboration and the support from the tourism sector, at such a challenging time.

He revealed that the meeting agreed that a collaborative response should be based on four lines of action which include ensuring determined but appropriate action by governments, highlighting the importance of the on-going high-level communication between tourism and the public health sector, among other things.

Dr. Zurab explained that the meeting further agreed to underline the importance of international cooperation and solidarity, as well as recognize that the tourism sector can be an integral part of efforts to contain COVID-19.

The world tourism boss also revealed that UNWTO and WHO would hold a virtual meeting with the chairs of the UNWTO Regional Commissions, as well as the chair of the Executive Council and key stakeholders from across the tourism sector, within the coming days.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe in Lusaka today.

