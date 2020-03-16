Work with government, President Lungu tells traditional leaders

President Edgar Lungu has called on the traditional leadership in the country to work with the government in order to enhance development in all parts of Zambia.

President Lungu said the government has embarked on several developmental projects in the country, adding that the traditional leadership needs to play their role by ensuring that public property is safeguarded.

Recalling the incidences of alleged gassing in various places, the President noted with concern that infrastructure was damaged as well as many innocent lives lost, due to public misconduct.

The Head of State said traditional leaders should sensitise their subjects on the importance of preserving and protecting public property, stating that it was constructed for their benefit.

Speaking when he interacted with Chiefs from Central Province at State House today, President Lungu assured the traditional leaders that he will visit various chiefdoms in order to appreciate some of the challenges faced.

He noted that efforts were being made by his government to alleviate challenges such as lack of transport for chiefs, schools, and health services among others.

Responding to concerns on issuance of mining licenses in chiefdoms, President Lungu appealed to Chiefs to negotiate with investors, to ensure that local people benefit economically and in skills development.

The President noted that traditional leaders need to come up with manifestos on how they wish an investor to operate in their areas.

He further implored people to appreciate their chiefdoms by giving back in form complementing government by constructing Chiefs palaces.

The President said that every chiefdom has produced successful persons including his cabinet ministers who can mobilise and give back to their chiefs.

Speaking on behalf of Central Province traditional leaders, Chief Shaibila disclosed that government was losing income due to most miners in the province not paying taxes.

Chief Shaibila stated that Chiefs were saddened by the procedure in issuance of licenses as they were not involved and miners hold no respect for their views.

The Traditional leader urged the relevant authority to revisit the area so that youths and other subjects in the chiefdoms could benefit in form of employment, as well as investor contribution to local areas.

Chief Shaibila further noted that most chiefs in the province face transportation challenges making it difficult for them to monitor activities in the area.

And among other challenges, he emphasised on the need for traditional leaders to be involved in the distribution of farming inputs, especially under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) so that they can help vulnerable subjects.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya took the opportunity to sensitise the traditional leaders on preventative measures against COVID 19 (coronavirus).

Dr Chilufya advised the traditional leadership to report any suspected cases of the coronavirus to nearest health posts within their chiefdoms.

