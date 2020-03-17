Array Updated: March 17, 2020 Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single “Sensation” By staff March 17, 2020 36 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single "Sensation" staff Cleo Ice Queen released her latest single ,a smash hit produced by Magician. “Sensation” is a cool blend of Afro-beats and hip hop. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today] Previous articleThe Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News staff - March 17, 20200Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single “Sensation” Cleo Ice Queen released her latest single ,a smash hit produced by Magician. "Sensation" is a cool blend of...Read more Columns The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 16 By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 13 March 2020, the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa would no... Read more Headlines Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 15 The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling... Read more General News Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 7 New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was... Read more Feature Politics Hichilema and other NGOs fighting Bill no 10 without any any precise cause-Lubinda Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 13 Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) of fighting what he... Read more More Articles In This Category The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa Columns Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 16 By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 13 March 2020, the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa would no... Read more Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu Headlines Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 15 The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling... Read more Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba General News Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 7 New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was... Read more Hichilema and other NGOs fighting Bill no 10 without any any precise cause-Lubinda Feature Politics Chief Editor - March 17, 2020 13 Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) of fighting what he... Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]