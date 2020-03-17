2.7 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
Array

Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single “Sensation”

By staff
36 views
0
Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single "Sensation"
staff

Cleo Ice Queen released her latest single ,a smash hit produced by Magician. “Sensation” is a cool blend of Afro-beats and hip hop.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleThe Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

staff - 0

Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single “Sensation”

Cleo Ice Queen released her latest single ,a smash hit produced by Magician. "Sensation" is a cool blend of...
Read more
Columns

The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa

Chief Editor - 16
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 13 March 2020, the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa would no...
Read more
Headlines

Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu

Chief Editor - 15
The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling...
Read more
General News

Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 7
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was...
Read more
Feature Politics

Hichilema and other NGOs fighting Bill no 10 without any any precise cause-Lubinda

Chief Editor - 13
Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) of fighting what he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa

Columns Chief Editor - 16
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 13 March 2020, the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa would no...
Read more

Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling...
Read more

Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba

General News Chief Editor - 7
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was...
Read more

Hichilema and other NGOs fighting Bill no 10 without any any precise cause-Lubinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) of fighting what he...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]