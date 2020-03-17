-4 C
Kitwe’s South Bound Road over Kafue River Temporary closed

By Chief Editor
The Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale, has announced the temporary closure of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge crossing the Kafue River along the T3 Road in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

According to the statement released to the media, the closure is due to the high water levels being experienced in the Kafue river which threatens the structural integrity of the bridge.

The bridge is planned for critical repairs and awaits funding for rehabilitation works to commence.

“I therefore direct the Road Development Agency (RDA) to continue monitoring the bridge until safety risks are determined to be within acceptable limits,” said the Minister

The Country is currently receiving above-normal rainfall in some parts of the Copperbelt Province and North-Western Provinces which has led to the Kafue river and its tributaries to flow at full capacity.

The statement concluded by regretting the inconvenience caused by the closure and that the public will be kept informed when circumstances improve.

The Luangwa South Bound Bridge crossing the Kafue River along the T3 Road in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.
  1. Which bridge is this, by the police check point, as you are going to Ndola or Luanshya or what???….quite confusing…in Zambia everything has become nonsense including the reporting….. Reporting is about making people understand not to leave them guessing of what it could be…rubbish!

