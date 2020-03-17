There is enough maize stock in Lusaka to last up to the next farming season-Lusambo

Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has assured residents in Lusaka that there is enough maize stock to last up to the next farming season.

Mr Lusambo says residents should not panic over shortage of mealie mealie because all the millers under the tripartite Agreement have enough stock of maize.

He says Lusaka has enough mealie meal stocks and urged people in the province NOT to resort to panic buying.

Mr Lusambo said he visited all the millers under the tripartite agreement and found that they had enough stock of maize which they got from FRA.

The Minister was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News after touring millers who have been receiving maize stock from the Food Reserve Agency -FRA.

Mr Lusambo has since urged all District Commissioners to be on alert and ensure people are not exploited.

Meanwhile , Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga has maintained that the province has enough maize feed stocks to sustain the mealie meal demand at an affordable price.

Mr Mushanga said the recent purported shortage of mealie meal, the staple cereal, in the province was artificial caused by adversaries of government who would want to agitate people for regime change.

Speaking over the weekend in Kabwe, the minister said the central province administration has since put measures in place that will compel millers to ensure that the local demand is satisfied before supplying other regions.

He said security wings especially police officers have been put on high alert to make sure no maize or mealie meal leaves the borders of the province.

