UPND’s conduct will be judged by the Zambian people-Lubinda

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) have again walked out of the house protesting the restoration of the Constitution Amendment bill number 10 of 2019, also known as bill 10.

This happened in parliament today, shortly after Minister of Justice Given Lubinda presented the bill for consideration.

ZANIS reports that Leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu led the UPND legislators as they stormed out of parliament.

But three of its members namely Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi West, his Nalikwanda counterpart Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Senanga’s Mulowa Mukubuta, as well as National Democratic Congress (NDC) Roan Member of parliament, Joseph Chishala, defied the protest and opted to remain in the house.

However, the Minister continued his presentation in the absence of the opposition parliamentarians.

Mr Lubinda lamented that the behaviour and integrity of the UPND MPs, shall be judged by the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Mr Lubinda, who is PF Kabwata parliamentarian, has said Cabinet rejected the proposal of the introduction of deputy ministers.

Mr Lubinda has consistently said it was government’s intention to see to it that all the lacunas in the amended constitution of 2016 are tabled in Parliament.

He also announced the retention on the payroll for retired civil servants among other articles that were amended.

UPND Nalikwanda MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa who contributed to the debate, said strengthening institutions in the country is vital because Zambia is going through a young constitutional democracy.

In his submission to the debate, Professor Lungwangwa said Zambia needs a president wholly accepted in the nation through a 50 + 1 percent vote.

By press time, the parliamentarians largely from the executive were still debating Bill 10 amendment.

The Zambian National Assembly is composed of 89 PF MPs, UPND (58) MMD (4), 14 independent law makers and 1 from FDD bringing the total number to 166 members.

The constitutional amendment Bill 10, requires to garner a minimum two thirds majority to enable it pass.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2019, also known as Bill no.10, has become an emotive issue with some sections of society advocating for its withdrawal.

