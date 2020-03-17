Zambia to shut down all schools this Friday as Coronavirus outbreak looms

The government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities will be closed on Friday 20th March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected most parts of the world.

Minister of Health Dr.Chitalu Chilufya says the government has decided to close all learning institutions in a bid to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus that has claimed 7,130 lives worldwide with over 181,000 cases recorded.

Speaking at a briefing, Dr. Chilufya says his ministry has so far trained over 500 health workers in preparation to treat covid 19.

Dr. Chilufya says the nation will be guided when the learning institutions will reopen.

Full Address by Minister of Health Honourable Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on the imminent outbreak for COVID19.

Possible outbreak and further preventive measures on COVID19 preparedness.

Zambia has not confirmed any case thus far, the following additional measures have been put in place:

1- Screening process: Zambia Public Health Institute mandatory screening at every point of entry.

Statutory instrument enacted for COVID19 which means it is a notifiable disease and citizens must abide by instructions from authorities.

– 2-14 days quarantine from a high-risk country if symptomatic, – if symptomatic, a person will be isolated for symptomatic management and treated.

Areas in Lusaka, Petauke, Chinsali, Livingstone, and Copperbelt have been identified.

The MOH has put in place an adequate number of rapid responders.

2- We are emphasizing on the restriction of ALL foreign travel, reschedule all avoidable travel.

3- Hygiene practices to be enhanced, MOH has engaged with airlines and introduced a pre-departure screening.

4- There are two known high impact interventions, hand hygiene, and cleaning of communities to be upscaled. MOH and all line ministries will continue to engage that this is followed through.

5- Religious leaders and other leaders requested to take hid, mandated to facilitate handwashing facilities at places of worship and reduction of hours on the congregation.

6- All schools, colleges, and universities will close this Friday and between now and this Friday we will be disseminating knowledge of how to prevent COVID19. Engaging infection prevention. This just brings forward the recess for these institutions. And we will be giving guidance on reopening.

7- Misinformation will disturb the response. As minister of information, Honourable Dora Siliya has sated, press statements will be distributed through press only. We will be giving regular updates as the epidemic evolves.

For community, if any symptoms. Report to authorities.

Find below contact details for the Zambia National Public Health Institute. In the event an individual presents the Corona Virus Symptoms, the procedure is that you call the numbers listed below and a team will be dispatched to you, this is to avoid spread.

Zambia national public health Institute

Mobile +260 97 4493553

Mobile +260 96 4638726

Mobile +260 95 3898941

[Read 411 times, 411 reads today]