9.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zamtel CEO explains pricing changes

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Zamtel CEO explains pricing changes
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has explained that the company has increased some of its prices due to changes in the economic fundamentals in the country.

Some Zamtel customers have taken to social media to voice out their displeasure over the increases in some packages saying the price hike was unfair.

But in a statement issued this morning, Mr Mupeta said the adjustments to the pricing of its products and services have been made in order to continue providing quality services to its customers.

He said the adjustment which affects its data and voice services has been effected after consultation with stakeholders.

Mr. Mupeta said the adjustments have been done in response to the prevailing market conditions.

He added that while some of the prices have been adjusted upwards, some prices have been adjusted downwards in order to align the pricing with the available offers on the market.

Mr. Mupeta further said some additional benefits on selected offers have been introduced.

“You will recall that a number of fundamentals have changed in the market and as such in order for us to continue providing quality service to our customers, it has become necessary to align our pricing,” he said.

“Am sure most of our customers have noticed a huge improvement in customer experience for both our data and voice services. This is due to massive investment that the company has made on its network. We will continue investing on the network in order to provide quality service to our customers,” he added.

He said at the moment Zamtel has the largest network coverage in the country.

Mr. Mupeta emphasized that even with the adjustment to its prices, Zamtel still remains the most affordable network in the country.

“We want to assure our customers that despite the changes to the prices, Zamtel remains the most affordable and reliable network in the country.

Zamtel has in the recent years invested over $280m to erect more than 1000 towers across the country as well as modernize its network. The investment has resulted in an increase in the number of 4G, 3G and 2G sites across the country. The increase in sites has led to better customer experience across the network.

“As a customer centric organization, we will keep finding solutions that contribute to improving customer experience while providing affordable service,” he stated.

Mr. Mupeta asked Zamtel customers to look out for exciting offers which include its newly introduced Gift Wallet packages.

[Read 173 times, 173 reads today]
Previous articleZambia to shut down all schools this Friday as Coronavirus outbreak looms

1 COMMENT

  1. I have since put my Zamtel simcard aside until farther notice.

    K9 for 500mb from K5 is a joke. You live in Mars?

    This guy has run down the company. It is now nose skidding.

    Lets see what happens.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Zamtel CEO explains pricing changes

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta has explained that the company has increased some of its prices due to...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia to shut down all schools this Friday as Coronavirus outbreak looms

Chief Editor - 1
The government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities will be closed on Friday 20th March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Cleo Ice Queen unveils her latest single “Sensation”

staff - 3
Cleo Ice Queen released her latest single ,a smash hit produced by Magician. "Sensation" is a cool blend of Afro-beats and hip hop. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbpPTKhoGF8
Read more
Columns

The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa

Chief Editor - 32
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 13 March 2020, the Judiciary’s Acting Chief Registrar, Prince Boniface Mwiinga, announced that prominent constitutional law expert John Sangwa would no...
Read more
Headlines

Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu

Chief Editor - 18
The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo orders the arrest of youths buying mealie meal

Economy editor - 42
https://youtu.be/hgjGjkeHmJQ Facebook comment: Other countries: Oh, we have a shortage of our staple food. We should empower more farmers, we should open up more farming areas...
Read more

Zambia struggling to manage debt- Fitch Ratings

Economy Chief Editor - 9
A significant overshooting of the fiscal deficit in 2019 highlights the Zambian government's difficulties in reining in debt accumulation, Fitch Ratings says. Already high debt...
Read more

President Lungu gives directive to stop the eviction of settlers in Mpima Forest Reserve

Economy Chief Editor - 17
The government has said that some settlers in Mpima in Kabwe rural in Central Province who encroached on the national forest will not be...
Read more

Any tax owed should be paid directly to ZRA and not individual-Kingsley Chand

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says no member of the public should pay money to anyone in the name of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 173 times, 173 reads today]