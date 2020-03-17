11.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
General News

ZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News ZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Northwestern province Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has welcomed the announcement made by government to close all schools in the country to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

ZNUT provincial coordinator, James Musolokoto said the coronavirus is a worldwide problem and Zambians need to continue putting up measures to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the disease.

Mr. Musolokoto told ZANIS in a telephone interview in Solwezi today that government initiative to close schools is a good move as it will reduce the chances of children contracting the highly infectious disease.

He, however, appealed to the school management and teachers to take advantage of the time left with the pupils to sensitize them about the disease and how they can prevent it even when they are at home.

Mr Musolokoto urged all schools both private and public to adhere to the announcement as it is for the good of the nation at large.

Meanwhile, Mr Musolokoto appealed to pupils especially those in examination classes not to abandon their books but take advantage of the time to adequately prepare for the end of year examinations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe.

Europe has become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in China slow and the deadly coronavirus runs through Italy and nearby countries, WHO officials have said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleMargaret Mwanakatwe hands over the K800, 000 worth Civic Center clinic to Ministry of Health

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror

Northwestern province Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has welcomed the announcement made by government to close all schools...
Read more
Health

Margaret Mwanakatwe hands over the K800, 000 worth Civic Center clinic to Ministry of Health

Chief Editor - 4
The government has unveiled a refurbished Civic Centre clinic in Lusaka, worth K800, 000. Speaking when she handed over the clinic to the Ministry of...
Read more
Headlines

Government moves to Financially Punish Prime Television

Chief Editor - 14
The government has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice. This follows the decision made by the Television Station...
Read more
General News

There is enough maize stock in Lusaka to last up to the next farming season-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has assured residents in Lusaka that there is enough maize stock to last up to the next farming season. Mr...
Read more
Feature Sports

Prospects of FIFA ban for Zambia Worries Wedson

sports - 5
Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is very concerned about the prospect of Zambia being banned by FIFA due to third party interference in the ongoing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is enough maize stock in Lusaka to last up to the next farming season-Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has assured residents in Lusaka that there is enough maize stock to last up to the next farming season. Mr...
Read more

Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba

General News Chief Editor - 8
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was...
Read more

Kitwe’s South Bound Road over Kafue River Temporary closed

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale, has announced the temporary closure of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge crossing the Kafue River...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe

General News Chief Editor - 19
Zambia Police in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe for assault. Kalembe, 41, has been charged with two counts of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]