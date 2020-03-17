ZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror

Northwestern province Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has welcomed the announcement made by government to close all schools in the country to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

ZNUT provincial coordinator, James Musolokoto said the coronavirus is a worldwide problem and Zambians need to continue putting up measures to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the disease.

Mr. Musolokoto told ZANIS in a telephone interview in Solwezi today that government initiative to close schools is a good move as it will reduce the chances of children contracting the highly infectious disease.

He, however, appealed to the school management and teachers to take advantage of the time left with the pupils to sensitize them about the disease and how they can prevent it even when they are at home.

Mr Musolokoto urged all schools both private and public to adhere to the announcement as it is for the good of the nation at large.

Meanwhile, Mr Musolokoto appealed to pupils especially those in examination classes not to abandon their books but take advantage of the time to adequately prepare for the end of year examinations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe.

Europe has become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in China slow and the deadly coronavirus runs through Italy and nearby countries, WHO officials have said.

