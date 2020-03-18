13 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
FAZ Postpones 2020 ABSA Cup Quarterfinals

FAZ has announced the postponement of ABSA Cup quarterfinals that were scheduled for this weekend at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka due to coronavirus.

Two cases of the pandemic have today been confirmed by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

ABSA Cup quarterfinalists are Zesco United, Nkana, Forest Rangers, Napsa Stars, Kabwe Warriors, Green Eagles, Kitwe United and Young Green Eagles.

FAZ League Manager Brian Mulenga since notified the affected clubs.

‘After receiving guidance from the Ministry of Health we regret to inform that the ABSA Cup quarterfinals are postponed to a date to be communicated,’ Mulenga wrote in a circular to clubs.

‘In view of the current situation in the country vis a vis the coronavirus we are unable to go forward with the ABSA Cup as public events of this magnitude are no longer tenable,’ Mulenga stated.

Zesco are the defending champions of the ABSA Cup.

