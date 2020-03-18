13 C
League Pacesetters Forest Rangers Focused Despite Long Break

League Pacesetters Forest Rangers Focused Despite Long Break
The Forest Rangers coaching bench is seeking to keep the players fit during the current two week break of the FAZ Super Division.

Forest have gone into break leading the table with 46 points from 24 matches played.

Forest assistant coach Owen Kaposa said the team was training hard to maintain the player’s fitness.

“Right now we are training and telling players that we need to work hard and to stay focused. We should not lose track,” Kaposa said.

Forest are enjoying good form which has seen them post 13 wins, seven draws and four defeats.

“The quality of players we have this time around and the motivation from the sponsors has helped us to be where we are at the moment,” he said.

Forest return to action on Saturday when they face Zesco United in the ABSA Cup quarter-final match in Lusaka.

“Supporters should rally behind the team and give us that support so that together we can achieve our goal,” Kaposa added.

Previous articleThree UPND MPs go AWOL, send party in panic as Bill 10 debate is halted

