Prof Chirwa’s AUVIV company intends to manufacture electric powered vehicles

AUVIV Zambia Limited Chief Executive Officer Clive Chirwa says the company intends in the near future to manufacture electric-powered vehicles.

And Prof Chirwa told says AUVIV Zambia has the capacity to design and manufacture electric vehicles locally.

He told ZANIS in an exclusive interview that the firm will soon explore the market of electric vehicles in Zambia before embarking on the program.

Prof Chirwa notes that the country stands to benefit from clean energy vehicles once launched on the market.

He says currently the company is manufacturing diesel and petrol vehicles to meet the needs of the transport sector.

Meanwhile, Prof Chirwa says the company has sourced a piece of land where to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in Kapiri Mposhi and that the plant will be established once the paperwork is completed with the local authority.

Earlier, Minister of Works and Supply Sylvia Chalikosa who graced the unveiling of the AUVIV buses today, at government complex, said Zambia is endowed with abundant resources required to manufacture electric vehicles.

She cited silver, gold, iron and rare metals as some of the minerals that can be used to manufacture vehicles.

Ms. Chalikosa implored AUVIV Zambia limited to cease the opportunity and venture into the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

