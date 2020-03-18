13 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Prospect of FIFA Ban Worries Kitwe Football Administrator

Kitwe football administrator Kelvin Chipili is asking warring officials to dialogue in a bid to avoid a FIFA ban due to third party interference in the ongoing 2020 FAZ electoral process.

Suspended football administrator Damiano Mutale and a non-FAZ councilor Patson Lusaka applied to have elections halted through a High Court order.

This has forced FAZ to postpone all ongoing provincial elections that have so far taken place in Eastern, Western, North Western, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces ahead of the 29th March elective annual general meeting.

In an interview in Kitwe, Chipili, the former Zanama Rovers Secretary, said it will be unfortunate if Zambia is banned because of acrimony among administrators.

‘What is happening at the moment is not good. It is sad that these issues are now reaching FIFA. It will be bad if we are banned,’ he said in Kitwe.

‘I am asking FAZ and those contesting elections to dialogue. Let’s allow people to contest elections and allow voters to choose. Democracy must prevail,’ he said.

