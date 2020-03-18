Sangwa should still appear before the courts-Sinkamba

Green Party leader says he believes that lawyer John Sangwa’s banishment by the judiciary that at the moment is either speculation or a plan by the judiciary.

Mr Sinkamba has since advised Mr. Sangwa to appear before any of the courts and then if he is chased away by the attendant court, then that will be proof enough that he has been banished.

“If that happens, that will be an impeachable offence for judge who chases away Mr. Sangwa, and the person who authored the letter directing all courts not to attend to him,” Mr Sinkamba said.

He said an act of chasing away Sangwa will be in breach Article 122(1) of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016 which provides that “in the exercise of the judicial authority, the Judiciary shall be subject only to this Constitution and the law and not be subject to the control or direction of a person or an authority.”

“A judge or magistrate who allows himself or herself to be under the direction of any other person, demonstrates incompetence and can be removed from the bench for such conduct.”

