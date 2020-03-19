Government dismayed by tabloid headlines on parliament adjournment

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged journalists to be factual and impartial when reporting on constitutional and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Siliya said government is dismayed by headlines carried out in some tabloids today about the adjournment of parliament yesterday.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Lusaka today, with Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile, Ms. Siliya said parliament adjourned due to the motion raised by the Vice President in the wake of the Coronavirus and nothing else.

She emphasized that journalists and media houses should refrain from misleading the nation through untruthful article publications.

During the same press briefing Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile said Bill 10 has received maximum support across sections of society.

Mr Mundubile further noted that 130 members of parliament have shown their maximum support towards Bill 10, once tabled for voting.

He underscored that the general citizenry should be expectant of the new constitution that will stand a test of time following the 1.7 million people who are differently abled among others who are yearning for Bill 10 enactment.

Mr Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Area Member of Parliament vehemently refuted social media reports that some opposition members have been paid to support the enactment of bill 10.

He pointed out that no one will be paid to support Bill 10, adding that it is each members of parliament’s core responsibility to represent the people they are called to serve.

The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill number 10 once enacted, will increase the representation of women and the disabled in parliament among others.

The bill is undergoing the second reading having passed the first reading.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]