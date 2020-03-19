13.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 19, 2020
How Nkana Are Coping in the COVID19 Crisis

By sports
Nkana have disclosed that they are carrying out training under a strict regime following the banning of all sporting activities due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Government has banned all sporting and social activities following the confirmation of two positive COVID 19 cases in Zambia over the last 48 hours.

“We are following guidelines. Training is closed to supporters but we are going to train as normal,” Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya said.

“We will still hold friendlies under tight measures.”

Nkana were due to return to competitive action this weekend in the midst of the two-week international match break.

But their 2020 ABSA Cup quarterfinal date against Kitwe United on March 22 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka has been postponed.

Feature Sports

