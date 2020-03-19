12.8 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Media stakeholders agree on approach to fight Covid-19

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Four media stakeholders have agreed on a coordinated approach towards information dissemination, concerning the fight against Covid-19 in Zambia.

The four entities who include the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia, Media Owner Association of Zambia (MOAZ) and the BBC Media Action, have all noted that a coordinated approach to information dissemination, is key towards the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking on behalf of the four entities, MOAZ President Kenny Tonga revealed at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, that the media stakeholders have acknowledged the impact that the coronavirus has had on human life, economies, communities and households, hence the need to join hands and help fight the pandemic.

Mr Tonga stated that the impact of the virus is already being felt by Zambia and the world at large, adding that it has slowed down commercial activities, social life and other economic activities due to travel restrictions in nations across the globe.

“And now that the two cases of Covid19 have been recorded in Zambia, its impact is likely to increase, causing a drain on national resources and further impact on the economy and social life,” Mr. Tonga explained.

He conveyed the appeal of the IBA for the media to consider prioritizing dissemination of accurate information on Covid-19.

MISA has since pledged to channel information through its partner stations countrywide, stating that it will work through the radio listening clubs to share information on Covid-19.

And BBC Media Action pledged to produce adverts that will be circulated to all partner radio stations and institutions that are willing to share the informative and educative content on Covid-19.

Meanwhile Ministry of Health Director for Health Promotion, Environment and Social Determinant who is also Ministry’s Spokesperson, Abel Kabalo applauded the media stakeholders for coming on board to sensitive the public on Covid-19.

He added that government has through the partnership with the media owners developed messages on Covid-19, which have been translated in local languages for the public to understand.

Dr Kabalo said government looks forward to further strengthened partnerships between his Ministry and the media stakeholders, not only be on Covid-19 also on other diseases that affect the public.

