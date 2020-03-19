12.8 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 19, 2020
No new cases of COVID-19 recorded

By Chief Editor
Government says Zambia has not recorded any more cases of the coronavirus after the two first cases of the deadly disease was recorded yesterday in Lusaka.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has told the media in Lusaka that the couple found with the coronavirus is still in isolation, with their condition almost stable.

Dr. Chilufya said the two children of the couple with COVID-19 are still being monitored but confirmed that they have not developed any symptoms of the disease.

And the Minister stated that the surveillance team is on the ground to contact all the 82 passengers from disembarked off the Emirates flight which carried the couple which has the coronavirus.

He said as the country strive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all public gathering will continue to be suspended.

“The two cases we have recorded are imported, so we have not recorded any human to human transmission of COVID-19 in Zambia. We can only avoid human to human transmission of coronavirus if we stick to the rules,” Dr. Chilufya explained.

Dr Chilufya added that churches and drinking places should observe reduced operation hours with taverns and night clubs only allowed to operate for two hours in a day.

He disclosed that trading at markets will this weekend be suspended temporarily to allow for the cleanup of the place as a measure to prevent the virus.

And Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to heed the directive by government to reduce worship hours to not more than an hour and ensure high levels of hygiene at their premises.

Mrs Sumaili has asked the churches to cancel all conferences that were scheduled to take during this period as the country enhances the fight to arrest the coronavirus.

She said all churches should be part of the solution to stop the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding gathering, washing hands during the meetings and by keeping their surroundings clean.

Meanwhile Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe has called on traditional leaders to take a leading role in sensitizing their subjects on the coronavirus.

Mr Sichalwe said his ministry will engage chiefs to ensure that they get on board with their indunas to sensitize people in the communities on the need to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus.

From the time the outbreak was recorded, over 29,900 cases have been recorded worldwide with about 8980 deaths reported while only 34 African countries have been affected with 16 deaths recorded.

