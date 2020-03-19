Over 1,000 houses collapse in Mushindamo

Over 1,000 houses in various parts of Mushindamo district have collapsed due to heavy rains being experienced in the area.

District Commissioner, Emmanuel Chihili who was accompanied by other government officials visited some of the areas to assess the extent of the damage.

Mr Chipili said the situation needs urgent attention as the sanitation conditions in the area have been compromised by the flash floods and collapsing of toilets and houses leading to people seeking for shelter at nearby churches.

He said in the wake of the coronavirus it is important that high sanitation conditions are maintained and avoid large crowds of people confined in one area.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chipili has since called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to come to the aid of the affected families.

And Mushindamo Town Council Director of Works, Libombela Mulala has advised those who are still living in the houses that were affected by the rains to vacate and find alternative accommodation to avoid accidents.

Mr Mulala said it is not safe for people to live in houses which have partly collapsed or with cracked walls as they may collapse at any time and cause injuries to them.

He further bemoaned the manner in which the local people are constructing their houses which he said have no strong foundation.

Mr Mulala noted that even in villages people can still construct their houses with a strong foundation which can stand a taste of time.

Meanwhile, Kalilele Ward Councilor, Brenda Jatwa has called on government to assist the affected families with tents and food as the rains have destroyed their property, food and houses.

[Read 189 times, 189 reads today]