CSOs condemn UPND attacks on disabled persons

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations have condemned the United Party for National Development (UPND) for attacking persons living with a disability on Wednesday.
Speaking during a press briefing at Mika Lodge today, MISA-Zambia Vice-Chairperson who is also CRECO Chairperson, Hyde Haguta said the suggestions being made by UPND leaders and members that Mr. Hichilema’s house is not a public park for the disabled is not only an insult to citizens who live with disabilities but inhuman.
“We want to be clear that Mr. Hichilema is not an ordinary citizen but the biggest opposition leader in Zambia. If persons who are vulnerable can be turned away from the house of an opposition leader, we wonder what will happen if, by any chance, that leader took over the reins of power. We totally condemn the barbaric act by Mr. Hichilema’s security personnel but also call on Mr. Hichilema to unreservedly apologize to the disability community.”
Mr. Haguta also expressed shock that UPND Members of Parliament troop from one hotel to another to debate Bill with people who can’t make decisions but could walk away from debating Bill 10 with fellow decision and lawmakers in Parliament.
“We want to remind our parliamentarians that their primary role is to make and amend laws in parliament, by fully engaging and participating in the debates on the floor of the National Assembly, including voting for progressive legislative that responds to the dynamic needs of the citizens,” said Haguta.
The civil society organizations have also commended the Government for measures meant to prevent the coronavirus pandemic by providing guidance and directives to close all institutions of learning and issuance of the necessary statutory instruments that will enable all relevant government wings to effectively work and implement protocols to combat the coronavirus.
“The first step in combating coronavirus is stopping the spread of it. People who might be exposed must immediately seek medical help, self-quarantine measures can equally protect close family members as well as the general public,” said Haguta.
The eight organizations include the Media Institute for Southern African – Zambian Chapter (MISA- Zambia) Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and Southern Centre for Constructive Resolutions of Disputes (SACCORD). Others are Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU), Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP), National Youth Anti-Corruption Movement (NYACM) Common Ground Grounds Network (CGN) and Constitutional Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO)
