Friday, March 20, 2020
DEC nabs farmers for cannabis cultivation

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in North-Western Province has arrested a small-scale farmer for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over two tonnes, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

Albert Kasopa, 52, a small-scale farmer of Kapijimpanga village in Solwezi District in North-western Province, was found with fresh cannabis plants weighing 2.2 tonnes.

And the Commission has also arrested Micheal Mwansa, 59, a small-scale farmer of Moffat village in Mansa District, Luapula Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 320 kilograms.

The suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Commission on the Copperbelt Province has arrested two individuals for trafficking in 107 kilograms of fresh Cathine commonly known as Khat-Miraa.

The duo who have been jointly charged, are identified as Able Mukosha, 26, of Mokambo border area in Mufulira and Fadumo Acli, a female Somalian national aged 50 of House number 2122 Ndeke Township in Ndola.

The Commission has since seized K11, 000 and USD 400 Cash found with Ms Acli, believed to have been obtained from proceeds of crime.

The duo who appeared in court on March 17, 2020 have been remanded and the matter has been adjourned to March 25, 2020 for the plea.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka by Drug Enforcement Commission Deputy Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga.

Previous articleCSOs condemn UPND attacks on disabled persons
Next articleRATSA mourns Maamba accident victims

2 COMMENTS

  1. We have legalised commercial farming and yet you still want to continue doing things illegally. We hope the courts will effect the stringest punishment for this to send a strong message. Kz

    • Why arresting medical farmers?
      Kanganja said release these kind of offenders, including Spax because of coronavirus.
      Promote Zambian marijuana as Coronavirus cure. Call it “dobo”.

      1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

