16 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 20, 2020
type here...
General News

HH calls on Zambians to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus disease

By Chief Editor
36 views
5
General News HH calls on Zambians to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians regardless of political and religious affiliation, race or tribe to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus disease.

“In both bad and good times, we still remain Zambians and Zambians first. We were Zambians before we became politicians, we are Zambians now and we will be Zambians tomorrow and always”, says the UPND Leader.

Mr Hichilema says in times of adversities such as in this period of great anxiety and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, when citizens see their leaders set aside their political, religious or other artificial differences and sit down together in a war room to plot against such a perilous pestilence of mass destruction, people will take the warning very seriously and girdle for battle.

“We are at war fellow citizens and the world is ahead of us, we cannot afford to remain behind”, he added.

Mr Hichilema said even as the country prays over this disease, each and every Zambian must take self-care actions in observing strict hygiene and following instructions of health care officials, for faith without action is dead.

“We are one people and this is time for Zambia and Zambians first”, He added.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]
Previous articleSAA suspends all international flights
Next articleBOZ encourages cashless transactions

5 COMMENTS

  2. Shame HH. Your hypocrisy is well known by all Zambians. You are talking about things that have already been addressed by the PF government.

    2
    1

    • Problem you unqualified people with jobs at embassies are a problem, even if HH said my name is HH you will still find reason to insult him. for saying his name is HH

      1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

One Hour Limitation for Church Services Upsets Council of Churches in Zambia

The Council of Churches in Zambia is concerned and alarmed by the directive by the government to allow bars...
Read more
Headlines

The Constitution cannot be amended by any institution apart from Parliament-Prof Lungwangwa

Chief Editor - 0
Nalikwanda United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of PArliament Profesor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has said that that the fundamental responsibility of all Members...
Read more
Economy

Banda happy with Lusaka decongestion project

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has expressed satisfaction with the works on the Lusaka City Decongestion Project. Dr Banda who toured the 920...
Read more
Headlines

BOZ encourages cashless transactions

Chief Editor - 0
The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has revised the transfer and balance limits on electronic banking in a bid to facilitate for cashless transactions in...
Read more
General News

HH calls on Zambians to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus disease

Chief Editor - 5
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians regardless of political and religious affiliation, race or tribe to unite and help combat the deadly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Barotse Royal Establishment wants Government to tighten porous borders in the Province to fight the coronavirus.

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has urged the government to tighten porous borders in Western Province in the wake of the coronavirus. BRE Prime...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo welcomes move by Government to financially Punish Prime TV

General News Chief Editor - 38
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has applauded the action taken by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dora Siliya to disengage from Prime TV and...
Read more

Government should Rescind Decision to Punish Prime TV

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council has appealed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider rescinding its decision against Prime Television. NGOCC...
Read more

RATSA mourns Maamba accident victims

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the road traffic accident that happened...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]