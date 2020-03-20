HH calls on Zambians to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus disease

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians regardless of political and religious affiliation, race or tribe to unite and help combat the deadly coronavirus disease.

“In both bad and good times, we still remain Zambians and Zambians first. We were Zambians before we became politicians, we are Zambians now and we will be Zambians tomorrow and always”, says the UPND Leader.

Mr Hichilema says in times of adversities such as in this period of great anxiety and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, when citizens see their leaders set aside their political, religious or other artificial differences and sit down together in a war room to plot against such a perilous pestilence of mass destruction, people will take the warning very seriously and girdle for battle.

“We are at war fellow citizens and the world is ahead of us, we cannot afford to remain behind”, he added.

Mr Hichilema said even as the country prays over this disease, each and every Zambian must take self-care actions in observing strict hygiene and following instructions of health care officials, for faith without action is dead.

“We are one people and this is time for Zambia and Zambians first”, He added.

