Kanganja directs the immediate release of prisoners charged with misdemeanors in fight against Corona virus

Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has directed that, where possible, all prisoners charged with misdemeanors and contravention offences should be released on police bond without undue delay.

Announcing the constitution of a committee to help fight coronavirus, to be spearheaded by the Director of Zambia Police Medical Directorate to provide support for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Police Chief said that the development is part of the Zambia Police contribution to the global response to the Coronavirus outbreak and is part of the Zambia Police contribution to the global response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Police Chief has stated that all Provincial Police Commissioners are expected to ensure that all police stations under their jurisdiction put in place precautionary measures which include restricting numbers of people visiting those in police detention.

He added that all Officers-in-Charge of Stations should see to it that detention facilities are not overcrowded with suspects.

He has since appealed to members of the public and various groupings to adhere to the provisions of the piece of legislation, following the enactment of the Statutory Instrument No. 22 restricting public mass gatherings to prevent infections.

And the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has commended the government for taking timely measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the lives of workers and the general public.

ZCTU has further extended solidarity and sympathy to the workers around the country who are facing health risks because of the COVID-19 outbreak which has recorded a large number of cases and deaths around the world.

ZCTU Secretary General, Cosmas Mukuka, observes that as government, workers and communities respond to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Union will together with its affiliates and workers endavours to play their role in promoting information, responsible public health practices and provision of community support to the most vulnerable in communities.

In a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Chewe proposed among others that all workers, whatever their formality, contract or status should be guaranteed that they will perform their duties in a safe working environment.

He indicated that public health measures and health care services for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 should be available for all workers and their families, regardless of their residential status.

The ZCTU has further called on the government to encourage the formation of a network within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member countries to monitor the spread and development of measures aimed at combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Stakeholders and traditional leaders in Manyinga district convened a meeting today to discuss the coronavirus and other diseases affecting their communities.

In addressing traditional leaders, Manyinga stakeholders chairperson, Patrick Kamboyi said the fight against corona virus should not be left to government officials alone but all community members should be involved.

Mr Kamboyi said the disease prevention and national development need concerted efforts by all stakeholders including traditional leaders.

Speaking at the same event, district public health officer, Ben Mukumbi implored all village traditional leaders to encourage their subjects in keeping themselves healthy and protected from diseases such as the coronavirus.

Mr Mukumbi said avoiding handshakes, in the meantime, is not a violation of traditional norms, but one of the recommended measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

He further implored traditional leaders to sensitive their subjects on utilizing handwashing facilities and also to seek early medical attention, whenever any member of their community falls sick.

And Headman, Samufunda of Samufunda village in senior chief Sikufele’s chiefdom has commended government and stakeholders for educating traditional leaders on health matters on time, especially with the coronavirus.

The traditional leader has since implored stakeholders to continue engaging traditional leaders on health issues and national matters so that local people are enlightened and remain heathy.

