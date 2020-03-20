2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 20, 2020
General News

Lusaka Water advises customers to use electronic payment in the wake of Corona virus pandemic

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has encouraged its customers and the general public to use electronic payment (e-payment) platforms to pay for their water bills in a bid to complement government efforts of mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Company has further advised customers to minimize walking into customer service centers dotted around the City.

Nshamba Muzungu, the Company Public Relations Officer said customers are instead advised to call the customer service centers for any queries or complaints and utilize e-payment.

Mr Muzungu said the company recognizes that basic water and sanitation services are important to overall health.

He said Zambians must, therefore, ensure that they follow the advice of health experts and keep their family members healthy with sanitation behaviors, like washing hands, which is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

He assured customers that the company will take all measures possible to protect the public and its staff members from any exposure to the virus that would arise from interaction with our services.

Previous articleUPND Justifies the beating and stoning of persons with Disabilities at HH’s residence

