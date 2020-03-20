UPND Justifies the beating and stoning of persons with Disabilities at HH’s residence

The UPND says the 60 persons with Disabilities who were beaten at their Leader’s residence in New Kadama on Wednesday are known PF cadres who went there to cause a commotion.
The 60 were beaten and stoned by Mr. Hichilema’ s personnel at the gate and were prevented from seeing the UPND leader who they wanted to petition to allow his MPs to support the Mixed Member Proportional representation in Bill 10 which allows them to have representation in Parliament.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said at the time the group (PF members) came to Mr. Hichilema’s residence in a number of buses, the UPND leader was having a meeting and a media briefing.
“To start with, Mr. Hichilema’s residence is purely private property and he, therefore, has personal discretion who can be invited there and at what period of time in order to adhere to issues pertaining to security, both to the visitors and to his family”, he said.
Mr. Katuka said if Julien Mwape, the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability Director-General Means well and feels strongly about the people with disabilities, she would have been protesting against the PF thieves who stole Social Cash Transfer money meant for people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.
He said Ms. Mwape should equally have lobbied her party President Edgar Lungu to use the constitutional provision that allows the President to nominate eight MPs, to appoint people with disabilities into parliament and cabinet instead of the likes of Raphael Nakachinda.
“We wish to counsel our colleagues in the PF to desist from using disadvantaged people to illegally protest over a matter that belongs to the National Assembly, this is abusive, shameful and must stop”, he said.
He said while Mr. Hichilema is the UPND party President, the party has however a fully functioning secretariat where anybody with issues can table them or indeed request for an appointment with the party leadership at various levels including the presidency.
“Unlike the lawlessness seen in the PF where cadres can invade the streets and start demonstrating against anyone without notice or police permit, UPND is a very disciplined and organized party with respected and civilized systems of engagements, which includes the observance of the Police requirement of the seven-day notice before a demonstration”, said Mr. Katuka.
He said Wednesday’s protest by known PF members at Mr. Hichilema’s residence with over 60 people, fall within the requirements for police notification under the Public Order Act.
Mr. Katuka said in addition, the nation has been given clear guidelines this time around regarding the levels of engagements in the light of the Coronavirus where even church gatherings have been restricted.
“And if these known PF members that came to Mr. Hichilema’s residence have any grievance regarding the UPND MPs on Bill 10, our MPs are answerable to the Speaker of National Assembly and are the lawmakers on behalf of their constituencies and the people of Zambia”, he added.
Kuipa mutima kwati shetani….wenyo!
Cant imagine being ruled by tongas,kalubales, nyamazais …..elo lwanya,
Stop your tribal nonse
Secretary general you have said well but wrong to beat the lake even when they were of cadres…..it was wrong sir. Tolerance is a virtue
The least the UPND can do is investigate and suspend these militant elements. Also the need to meet and apologize to the people they injured and compensate them for all the trauma they have been through. That’s what good leaders would do, and two wrongs never make a right.
And these are the same people you want to come and rule, Katuta you are not even ashamed of yourself to come out open and say all those ru****bs on this platform.Yes that is a private property but as a leader he was just suppose to come out and address them, are you saying when you come into ”power” you will only come and rule upnd? think outside the box bo katuta.Why are you shallow minded upnd..
Shameful, indeed!! Should everyone who disagrees with you be PF?? This grouping represents the disabled. Upnd, a govt-in-waiting, should have gathered these people in an orderly manner, let hh address them and later asked Julien Mwape for a one on one. That’s what smart grassroot conscious leaders do. No wonder hh loses elections, these failures like Katuka, kakoma, Mwimbu, Nkombo etc have been misadvising him since 2006!!
Katuka how do you justify beating LAME PEOPLE?
Julienne MWAPE leader of DISABLED was on wheel chair and others were on their scratches .how do you find pleasure beating such people?
Just because they came with a bus then they are PF and deserve beating?
HH is too much into ethnicity politics.
Being Disabled is not a license to commit crime! Invading someone’s private residence is criminal trespass!
Let them learn to use their brains and learn to say NO to those Bill 10 politicians trying to use them to gain political mileage!
Even you Mr P. How would you take it if this was your residence being invaded? This is total Lawlessness and the fact that someone is disabled should not be an excuse to be used to break the Law!
They beat up the ifilema when their name means the same. Maybe their ubulema is in the head.
Zambia is really descending. Were these people given a police permit? Why is it so difficult for some to obtain permits? If we remove this label of belonging to a political or tribal grouping what exactly DO WE WANT as a nation? Can we as individuals please do our bit and bring our so-called leaders to task regarding what they promise and how they fulfill those promises; including the often feeble excuses they give for stealing and not fulfilling their promises. Ifyabupuba lekeni.
They are even lucky they still have their lives. Had it been the opposition one of them could have lost his/her life
Even disabled people can have criminal minds. You are easily duped in Zambia. Wake up, smell the coffee and think out of the square – sha!
The question is who sent them there? One must be responsible for their beating. As much as I don’t support their beating, who used them? If they were aggrieved why didn’t they go to court rather than to become intruders? So PF want uses disables to push for their agenda
VERY BAD REPORTING. HOW DID 60 DISABLED PEOPLE MANAGE TO GET TO HH’S RESIDENCE ???? PF SPREADING LIES AGAIN. NO-ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO START PETITIONING AT PRIVATE PROPERTY !!!!!!
You don’t take politics to someone’s private residence! That is criminal trespass! When you do that, expect anything including being mistaken for criminals! Count yourselves lucky that Security did not open fire on you!
Do better next time! Don’t allow yourselves to be used and abused by Bill 10 politicians! Use your “Bongo Bongos!” Learn to say NO! Disability should not be an Excuse for invading someone’s private residence! That is criminal! You should have gone to the party Secretariat instead! So blame those who could sink so low to do such an illegal thing! In fact, someone should learn to sue for such criminal acts!
What?! Garry smokes?
UPND some wrong headlines will kill you in 2021. Watch this space. Those disabled will show you your stiupidity