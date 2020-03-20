UPND Justifies the beating and stoning of persons with Disabilities at HH’s residence

The UPND says the 60 persons with Disabilities who were beaten at their Leader’s residence in New Kadama on Wednesday are known PF cadres who went there to cause a commotion.

The 60 were beaten and stoned by Mr. Hichilema’ s personnel at the gate and were prevented from seeing the UPND leader who they wanted to petition to allow his MPs to support the Mixed Member Proportional representation in Bill 10 which allows them to have representation in Parliament.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said at the time the group (PF members) came to Mr. Hichilema’s residence in a number of buses, the UPND leader was having a meeting and a media briefing.

“To start with, Mr. Hichilema’s residence is purely private property and he, therefore, has personal discretion who can be invited there and at what period of time in order to adhere to issues pertaining to security, both to the visitors and to his family”, he said.

Mr. Katuka said if Julien Mwape, the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability Director-General Means well and feels strongly about the people with disabilities, she would have been protesting against the PF thieves who stole Social Cash Transfer money meant for people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

He said Ms. Mwape should equally have lobbied her party President Edgar Lungu to use the constitutional provision that allows the President to nominate eight MPs, to appoint people with disabilities into parliament and cabinet instead of the likes of Raphael Nakachinda.

“We wish to counsel our colleagues in the PF to desist from using disadvantaged people to illegally protest over a matter that belongs to the National Assembly, this is abusive, shameful and must stop”, he said.

He said while Mr. Hichilema is the UPND party President, the party has however a fully functioning secretariat where anybody with issues can table them or indeed request for an appointment with the party leadership at various levels including the presidency.

“Unlike the lawlessness seen in the PF where cadres can invade the streets and start demonstrating against anyone without notice or police permit, UPND is a very disciplined and organized party with respected and civilized systems of engagements, which includes the observance of the Police requirement of the seven-day notice before a demonstration”, said Mr. Katuka.

He said Wednesday’s protest by known PF members at Mr. Hichilema’s residence with over 60 people, fall within the requirements for police notification under the Public Order Act.

Mr. Katuka said in addition, the nation has been given clear guidelines this time around regarding the levels of engagements in the light of the Coronavirus where even church gatherings have been restricted.

“And if these known PF members that came to Mr. Hichilema’s residence have any grievance regarding the UPND MPs on Bill 10, our MPs are answerable to the Speaker of National Assembly and are the lawmakers on behalf of their constituencies and the people of Zambia”, he added.

