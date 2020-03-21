17.2 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 21, 2020
MMD Youths to petition the NEC to expel their MPs who will vote for Bill 10

By Chief Editor
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have vowed to petition the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to expel its 3 Members of Parliament should they Vote for the bill 10 when Parliament resumes.

MMD National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu in a statement this morning said that the position of the MMD was that the Bill 10 was not a priority.

“Our position on the Bill 10 is that it is not a priority and hence should be deferred. We have a number of pressing issues like the Corona Virus, Mealie Meal prices and the unplugged dollar exchange rate which need our full attention” Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu however said that there was nothing sinister about the three MMD MPs deciding to stay in Parliament when the UPND MPs walked out.

“We have noted how some sections of the media reported that our MPs decided to remain in the house during the bill 10 because they wanted to vote for it. There are a number of ways in which you can show that you are not in agreement with your colleagues’ view. The first was by walking out like what the UPND did and also by remaining and arguing your points like what our MPs did”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu said that should the MPs disobey the Party’s stance by voting for bill 10, MMD Youths will petition the NEC to expel them from the Party.

“All the three MPs who include Howard Kunda, Peter Phiri and Maxwell Kabanda know our Party’s position and should they disobey that, we the Youth Wing will petition our Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to immediately expel our 3 MPs for insubordination”, Our party must be united in both purpose and action, Mr. Mofu warned.

