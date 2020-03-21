17.2 C
UK High Commission withdraws staff and their families from Zambia due to Coronavirus

By Chief Editor
Britain has announced that it is temporarily withdrawing a limited number of UK staff and their dependents from its High Commission in Lusaka due to what it calls a rapidly changing situation in the region.

In an advisory note, the High Commission says it will continue to carry out essential work including providing 24/7 consular assistance and support to British people in Zambia.

It said 24 hour support is available by telephone for all routine enquiries and emergencies.

“Please call 0 211 423 200 – Option 2,” it advises.

In another advisory issued earlier in the week, the High Commission announced that access to the British High Commission Lusaka was restricted.

“Due to the current situation concerning COVID-19, the British High Commission in Lusaka will operate at reduced capacity from 20 March until further notice. This may result in slower response time and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause. Access to the BHC consular section is by appointment only.

And in a message for all British nationals visiting or living in Zambia, the UK High Commission said the current situation is unprecedented.

“We are in an unprecedented situation. The sudden announcement of travel and other restrictions has happened at a pace no one could have predicted, forcing airlines to suspend routes. And the British Government itself now advises British nationals against all but essential international travel, anywhere in the world. We are therefore advising all British nationals in Zambia who wish to return to the UK to speak to their airline or tour operator promptly for further information regarding flights.”

“I know that for many of you this, and the continued uncertainty, is causing stress and concern, exacerbated by a lack of or slow access to public information. At the moment, I cannot provide you with the immediate reassurance on departures some of you are seeking. We do not have capacity to speak to every single one of you. But please rest assured that my consular team, colleagues at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London and all around the world are working hard to resolve the situation and provide you with the information you are seeking.”

“Given the challenges we are facing globally, we are asking only those of you in a vulnerable position (such as special health needs, or those with young children) to contact the British High Commission.”

And a UK resident in Zambia identified as Usman Patel wrote on Facebook asking the High Commission to help him return to the UK.

“I contacted the High Comission 2 days ago to advise that my return flights back to the UK have been cancelled and I cannot find any flights home. I was told to arrange accommodation and wait for an update. Now if you are arranging travel for UK staff and dependents to return to the UK, surely you can arrange travel for a UK resident? At this rate, it seems I could be stranded here for months.”

2 COMMENTS

  1. Why are people still been allowed to move aimlessly? If not for aimlessly movements this virus could have been contained in China.

  2. We understand and this should have been done earlier. Thank you

    I have just read the article or rather fake news posted by Zambia watchdog alleging that I beat up some pf provincial official at Chicago’s last night and that I threatened to shoot him. That is funny when I was at home with my family at the same time. Anyway I am sure I have many imaginary clones. I was not drinking last night. If anything I am drinking today in kafue. So if you seem me approach me and I will get you a free drink.
    Kz
    Director of higher intelligence in OP

