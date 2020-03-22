Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has dismissed the allegation by United Party for National Development(UPND) Deputy Spokesperson and Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa that PF offered K6 million to a UPND MP for a vote passing Bill 10.

Speaking at the Party’s interactive forum today, Mr. Chanda said dismissed the allegations as lies, saying that the ruling party is not in the business of trafficking in human beings in reference to buying Members of Parliament from the UPND.

Mr Mweetwa challenged PF Ministers to deny it if they had not targeted UPND MPs with bribes to vote for Bill 10.

“Can they deny it? Whatever has been happening is known. We are also aware that one of the members of parliament who remained in that House actually was given K750,000. That person was promised K2 million and they gave him K750,000 advance and that person is now demanding the balance. Can they deny?” Mweetwa said. “You see, when it was D-day, can they deny that they offered a K6 million to a UPND member of parliament but he rejected the K6 million. Can they deny? And if they start denying, we will start naming them one by one. Can they deny that on the last day they offered K6 million that ‘for casting the winning vote, here is K6 million’. They should not play games.”

However, Mr. Chanda said that that the Constitutional amendment Bill number 10 was headed for a straight passing as those that agree with the progressiveness of the Bill outnumber the few UPND MPs opposed to the Bill.

“And so it is unfortunate that UPND ruler and his acutely ignorant cohorts would move to shoot down such a progressive piece of legislation as the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 contrary to what the Zambian people want,” Mr. Chanda said.

And on Friday Patriotic Front PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza challenged UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mwetwa to provide evidence of any member of PF offering UPND MPs money to vote in favour of the Bill 10.

Mr. Chanda commended all Members of Parliament who remained in the house during the reintroduction of Bill 10 on the floor of Parliament noting that the patriotism exhibited by the MPs to support bill 10 before parliament adjourned was encouraging and was done in the spirit of supporting the aspirations of ensuring that the country’s constitution is refined.

“Had it not been for the adjournment of parliament due to Coronavirus, the bill would have passed through the second reading due to the support by other Patriotic MPs, ” Mr. Chanda said.

He also advised UPND members not to be misled by their leader Hakainde Hichilema on important national matters but put the interest of the nation especially on important national issues, adding that posterity will judge the UPND for being misled by Mr. Hichilema who has not even held any public office.

Mr Mwanza said that it is unfortunate that the person of Cornelius Mwetwa would begin to publicly give false information all for political expediency.

“Is Cornelius Mwetwa himself who is claiming that he was offered a brand new Toyota V8 land cruiser to vote for the Bill 10 telling us all that himself and fellow UPND MPs are so useless that they can easily be bought by anyone who wants to buy a Member of Parliament,” Mr. Mwanza wondered.

