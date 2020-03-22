The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned business outlets against excessive pricing of sanitary products for prevention of Covid-19 like masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to the detriment of consumers.
The Commission says such unjustified high pricing of these essential products is unlawful as provided for under the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) No. 24 of 2010.
It says it will not hesitate to impose necessary sanctions on erring enterprises.
“The Commission also encourages and advises consumers to report any of the enterprises engaging in such conduct in order for the Commission to take necessary action using the
Commission’s Toll-Free Line 5678 on all mobile networks.”
Zambians should not let lungus fake humbleness and silence dupe us into forgetting that PF was behind the gassing of our people which lead to lynching innocents in our towns for the first time in our history…….
KZ , tell lungu you will be reminded everyday to come up with answers.
Silence will not do in this case…
Only in a failed state can such things be happening. Why would you drive the price up in such a time. Selfishness is what is causing this. Instead of finding a way to come up with a product that will be affordable for everyone you driving prices up so that the poor person cannot be able to afford it? Sometimes abnormal profits need to be overlooked for the good of mankind.