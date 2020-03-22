The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned business outlets against excessive pricing of sanitary products for prevention of Covid-19 like masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to the detriment of consumers.

The Commission says such unjustified high pricing of these essential products is unlawful as provided for under the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) No. 24 of 2010.

It says it will not hesitate to impose necessary sanctions on erring enterprises.

“The Commission also encourages and advises consumers to report any of the enterprises engaging in such conduct in order for the Commission to take necessary action using the

Commission’s Toll-Free Line 5678 on all mobile networks.”

