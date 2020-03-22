Dear Editor,

I’m aware Covid-19 has become rhetoric the world over, I shall however add my small voice.

It is now apparent that this virus is mostly affecting cross-border travelers, and this means the well-off in society. The most vulnerable include diplomats, business men and women, tourists, and employees of international organisations. This category of people evidently has better diets and therefore stronger immune systems. They also have access to the best medical and insurance services locally and internationally. Further, they are easy to trace as Covid-19 patients since they are on mobile phones and internet.

The problem is these rich colleagues retain lots of maids, gardeners and general helpers at their houses. The maids and gardeners literally take care of their daily chores, and are therefore in close contact with their employers. As is common practice, it is the maids, gardeners and drivers who take care of the children of these cross-border travelers. Even in our hotels and top lodges, where the virus is most likely strike, it is workers from shanty compounds working as waiters, waitress and cleaners. There is therefore constant interaction between the international traveler and residents from heavily populated compounds.

This state of affairs makes it very easy for the virus to jump into the shanty compounds. And once the virus goes into our densely populated compounds, then real trouble starts. It will almost be impossible to track patients of the virus in our compounds. Sensitization is very difficult since potential victims are illiterate, and have no TVs and internet. The lack of ventilation and running water in compound houses cannot be over emphasized. Further, mostly people in compounds share beds and rooms. In such a set-up, the virus will proliferate exponentially. It is therefore in everyone’s best interest that maids, gardeners and all house helpers are given Leave with immediate effect. Hospitality personnel must also be minimized, and adequately trained regarding Covid-19.The moment this virus enters shanty compounds, that will be END GAME! God protect us all!

By Ndalama Lwando

