Police in Solwezi District of have arrested a 26-year-old man of saviye area for allegedly killing his mother aged 47, after a quarrel.

North-western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development in a statement to ZANIS in Solwezi yesterday said the incident happened on March 22, 2020, around 14:00 hours.

Mr Namachila identified the deceased as Bridget Sandu of the same area.

The Commissioner stated that the suspect, Alex Sahandu allegedly murdered his mother after a quarrel in which she was advising him on his bad drinking habits.

He said upon visiting the scene, police found the body lying in a pool of fresh blood, facing downwards.

Mr Namachila further stated that the body of the deceased had two deep cuts on the right side of the head adding that a machete is alleged to have been used to inflict the injuries.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited in the Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect has been arrested and a docket of murder has been opened.

