Police in Solwezi District of have arrested a 26-year-old man of saviye area for allegedly killing his mother aged 47, after a quarrel.
North-western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development in a statement to ZANIS in Solwezi yesterday said the incident happened on March 22, 2020, around 14:00 hours.
Mr Namachila identified the deceased as Bridget Sandu of the same area.
The Commissioner stated that the suspect, Alex Sahandu allegedly murdered his mother after a quarrel in which she was advising him on his bad drinking habits.
He said upon visiting the scene, police found the body lying in a pool of fresh blood, facing downwards.
Mr Namachila further stated that the body of the deceased had two deep cuts on the right side of the head adding that a machete is alleged to have been used to inflict the injuries.
He said the body of the deceased has been deposited in the Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect has been arrested and a docket of murder has been opened.
SO WHEN WE SAY PF IS TO BLAME FOR ALL THIS ONE ***** WILL COME OUT IN THEIR DEFENSE.JOBLESSNESS BY THE YOUTHS HAS LED THEM INTO ENGAGING THEMSELVES IN ALL THESE IMMORAL ACTS.YOUTHS ARE BEING USED BY GREEDY POLITICIANS TO CAUSE VIOLENCE.THE RECENT GASSING INCIDENTS ARE A CLEAR INDICATION TO POINT AT.BA PF,YOU HAVE FAILED TO CREATE JOBS.YET YOU ARE ABLE TO OFFER 6 MILLION TO THE OPPOSITION JUST TO BY VOTES TO ACCELERATE THE FLOW OF BILL-10.YOUR PRESIDENT EVEN OFFERED K 250,000 FOR SILLY THINGS WHEN THE POLICE ARE THEIR TO DO THEIR JOB! WHAT KIND OF LEADERSHIP ARE YOU PORTRAYING?
I’ve told you people why do we tolerate beer drinking so much in this country? Why hasn’t alcohol been classed as a dangerous drug? Beer tarverns are the breeding grounds of most of the evils in this country ra.pe, assault cases, thefts, murd>lll>ers, road accidents and GBV in most cases are committed or are a direct result of thugs who frequent tarverns to abuse alcohol, even the recent mob injustice that was being committed in most cases was by thugs from tarverns. Now look at this boy who killed his mother because she advised him to stop his bad habit, how many more innocent victims will we have because of alcohol abuse? This is too much ban tarverns until sanity is restored, how can we be a Christian nation with such vices?
And yet Lungu insists on having taverns, night clubs, shebeens etc. etc. open for business.
Zambia needs sober leaders.