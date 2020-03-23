Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has advised Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Kamba, to stop meddling in the Internal affairs of the MMD.

Over the weekend Mr. Kennedy Kamba rebuked MMD Youths for threatening to write to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the Expulsion of them it’s 3 MPs, Should they decide to vote for the Bill 10.

Mr. Mofu in a statement said that the MMD is an Independent Party.

“We as the New Hope MMD Youths are shocked with the sentiments coming in from Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Secretary Mr. Kennedy Kamba in today’s daily nation where he has rebuked us for threatening to write to our National Executive Committee (NEC) for Expulsion of our Three MPs if they decide to vote for the Bill 10. What Mr. Kamba should know is that like the PF and the UPND, MMD is an independent Political Party with its own constitution. Neither our Party President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba nor any official in our Party has ever commented on the numerous PF internal disciplinary issues like the expulsion of Kelvin Bwalya Fube. What my elder brother Should know is that MMD is an Independent Party. And We the Youths should defend its independence”, Mr. Mofu vowed.

Mr. Mofu said that the PF expelled 22 MPs for participating in the constitution review commission in 2010.

“We are further shocked that today someone from the Patriotic Front up (PF) can stand on an anthill and condemn us with our expulsion threats when the same Party expelled 22 of its MPs in 2010 for participating in our then led National Constitutional Review Commission (NCC). We as the MMD respected the right of the PF to expel it’s MPs because they were and are an independent group and we further expect the PF to respect our right to threaten or indeed expel our MPs”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu said that the position of the MMD is that the Bill 10 is not a priority and should be deferred, as there are a number of Urgent National issues which need our total attention such as the Corona Virus, the shortages and skyrocketing of the price of Mealie Meal and the devaluation of the Kwacha against major currencies like the US dollar.

Mr. Mofu further thanked two MMD MPs for shunning the PF Interactive Forum.

“Lastly but not least, We would like to thank Our two Members of Parliament Hon. Howard Kunda and Hon. Maxwell Kabanda for shunning today’s PF Interactive Forum after it was advertised that they would be today’s guests together with Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Mr. Raphael Nakachinda and they would defend the Bill 10. By shunning, they have proved that their loyalty is with their Party, the MMD”, Mr. Mofu said.

