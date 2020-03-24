President Edgar Lungu has taken to social media to urge Zambians not to pain over the outbreak of the fast-spreading Coronavirus also known as COVID19.

In a long post on Facebook, President Lungu said citizens should not panic as health experts are working vigorously hard day and night.

“Let me reassure the nation once more, not to panic because as our health experts are working vigorously hard day and night to effectively address the situation. In this regard, I wish to commend our health workers who have demonstrated a great sense of responsibility, professionalism, selflessness and determination by being on the battle-front in fighting COVID-19, in order to protect every Zambian life,” President Lungu stated.

He said he called for an urgent Cabinet Meeting on Monday to discuss various cross-cutting policy matters aimed at improving Zambia’s socio-economic environment while strengthening multisectoral efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The key outcome of this Cabinet Meeting was the approval of the COVID-19 Contingency Plan, which also includes a Budget to effectively fight the coronavirus pandemic in Zambia,” he said.

“Let me, therefore, take this opportunity to call upon all stakeholders including Cooperating Partners, the Private Sector and Society at large; to support this innovative Plan by ensuring its effective implementation so that Zambia can succeed in protecting human life everywhere. Indeed, we all have an important role to play.”

He said the COVID-19 Contingency Plan does not mark the end of my Government’s initiatives and measures.

“Hence, I have directed the Council of Ministers Chaired by Her Honour the Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina to continue proposing sound initiatives, strategies and measures to protect the much-treasured life of every Zambian.”

“In addition, fellow countrymen and women, I am urging you all to act in the best interests of your families, neighbours and nation by, among other things, strictly adhering to the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health (MoH) vis-à-vis containing the spread of COVID-19. Some of these measures include; practicing maximum hygiene and avoiding gatherings in public places such as markets, bus stations, churches, bars, theatre movies, casinos and other social places.”

“In conclusion, I have also noted with concern how some businesses have suddenly exorbitantly hiked prices of goods such as surgical masks and hand-sanitizers for no justifiable reason, other than the outbreak of the devastating coronavirus worldwide. I am, therefore, appealing to such businesses to stop profiteering on the back of fear of the calamitous coronavirus.”

President Lungu said Government is closely monitoring the situation and has tightened controls at all entry points.

“Our surveillance system is fully operational. The nation will be constantly informed of every single step taken by my Government in responding to the pandemic.”

