Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Heed to COVID-19 preventive measures-Siliya

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has advised the general citizenry to abide by the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health in order to avoid transmission of the COVID-19.

Ms Siliya says citizens should wash their hands regularly, avoid close contact, maintain social distancing, and reduce hours of social gatherings among others.

She said this during a special interview on the Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) television in Lusaka today.

Ms Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said the fight against the coronavirus is not for government alone but citizens should also play a role by adhering to the recommended guidelines by the authority.

The Minister stated that government has taken a multi sectoral approach by engaging various sectors of society to ensure compliance by all, in the fight against the coronavirus.

She explained that a lock down in the country would be the last resort, as it will have a detrimental effect on the economy of the country as well as its citizens.

Ms Siliya however expressed gratitude to the various cooperating partners who have come on board to fight the pandemic.

She also thanked President Lungu for allowing a contingency fund put in place, in order to fight further transmission of the virus in the country.

And Nchelenge Town Council Chairman Godfrey Monta has advised residents in the area, to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

Mr Monta noted that it is the responsibility of everyone to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public in the district.

He added that the responsibility can only be achieved through high levels of adherence to hygiene and compliance to the laid down measures as guided by the ministry of health.

Speaking during the District epidemic preparedness meeting yesterday, Mr Monta said the battle against COVID-19 should not be fought by the Ministry of Health alone.

He has cautioned the residents against disseminating rumors and unverified information about the coronavirus, adding that it only causes panic to the public.

And District Health Director, Gerald Chongo said his office has intensified public inspections and compliance on hygiene and other protective measures.

Dr Chongo disclosed that the district has identified Mulwe health post as an isolation centre.

  2. Social distancing is a measure that most countries took when the virus had already spread amongst the population. A lot of countries, especially Italy, confess that closing external borders earlier would have been the right approach. Why can’t we learn from this?

    Zambia is a large country with a lot of neighbours and porous borders but it has a small population. It makes more sense to isolate the entire country from it’s neighbours and the rest of the world until this is over. My opinnion, and I stand to be corrected.

  3. Guys can you please heed the advice given. This is not a time to politic or prove points. We have very highly qualified specialists who are advising us as government as this virus unfolds. We cannot wake up and place the country on lockdown just because south Africa have done so or because mere hh says so. There are procedures and rules in place for a reason. When the criteria is met to enforce a lockdown then it will be done. Until then continue to heed the guidance failure to which you risk being sanctioned by the authorities. Do not say you were not warned.

