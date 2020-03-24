Zambia is today expected to receive the COVID-19 testing kits, masks and medical-use protective suits from the Jack Ma Foundation.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba has disclosed that Zambia has been allocated 20,000 corona virus testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical-use protective suits and shields.

He said the first batch of the corona virus support consignment for African Union member states including Zambia, arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday 22nd March 2020 for eventual dispatch.

He said the allocated lot for Zambia has since been dispatched to Zambia through Ethiopian Airlines.

The consignment received for Africa on Sunday, 22nd March 2020, included 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 protective suits.

Mr. Mwamba thanked the Alibaba group and the Ethiopian Prime Minister His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed for the donation and coordination of this consignment for Africa.

Mr. Mwamba said the dispatch process of the consignment allocated to Zambia was completed.

The Zambian consignment is scheduled to arrive in Lusaka at 12:00hrs local time in Lusaka on 24th March, 2020 aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 3873

And Mr. Mwamba has urged Zambian travellers to be acquainted with the guidelines the Ethiopian Government has put in place for people wishing to visit Ethiopia or transiting through the country in the wake of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mwamba said with effect from Monday 23rd March 2020, all passengers coming to Ethiopia will be placed under mandatory quarantine, at approved and designated hotels, for a period of 14 days at their own expense, except for travellers in transit.

Mr. Mwamba further said the Ethiopian Government has informed member states that the new requirements have been put in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ethiopia has so far recorded 9 COVID Cases and Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to over 30 destinations.

