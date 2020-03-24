Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has devised a virtual remote training package for his players at home and abroad to follow during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The personal packages will include training session videos and excerpts of previous Chipolopolo matches that will be individually tailored for his players.

“In that regard we are planning to establish tight communication with all respective clubs where our potential players are playing everywhere around the world and in here Zambia,” Micho said.

“Once we establish clear situation overview of all our players we shall make individual man management, playing position management, department management in order to succeed will all team management.

“With the highest level of hope that the present situation in the World will get better and that humanity will prevail against the Coronavirus, giving space for the life to go back to normal and giving CAF chance that all postponed competitive matches in AFCON 2021 qualifiers and CHAN 2020 will resume by approximately June 2020, we can theoretically prepare our players on individual partnership, departmental and whole team level so that with deepest attention to details are advantaged in comparison with our sports opponents.”

Chipolopolo cancelled assignments due to the Coronavirus include the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana that was set for March 26 in Lusaka and March 29 in Gaborone.

Zambia were later scheduled to travel to Cameroon for the 2020 CHAN tournament from April 4-25.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON for home-based national team players.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]