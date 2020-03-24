By James Banda

The opposition New Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in Lusaka Province have summoned Former Home Affairs Deputy Minister Gaston Sichilima, Geoffrey Mulenga and Prince Ndoyi to appear before its Disciplinary Committee.

MMD Lusaka Province Chairman Mr. Chate said he had written to them following the directives of the Provincial Executive Committee.

“After receiving complaints from the MMD in Lusaka district over the conduct of Gaston Sichilima, Geoffrey Mulenga and Prince Ndoyi, the Lusaka MMD Provincial Executive Committee that met over the weekend and directed me to write to the three charging them with a number of offences”, Mr. Chate said.

Mr. Chate further said that Former Home Affairs Deputy Minister was among others charged with impersonating, insubordination and conduct likely to bring the name of the party into disgrace.

“As the party in the province, we were shocked that someone who once served as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs like Mr. Gaston Sichilima has been impersonating himself as the Chairman for Elections when his not. We have charged him among others with impersonation, insubordination and conduct likely to bring the name of the party into disgrace”, Mr. Chate said.

Mr. Chate further said that Geoffrey Mulenga had been impersonating himself National Youth Secretary, when infact not. And Prince Ndoyi had been charged with insubordination.

Mr. Chate said that the three had been given 10 days to respond to those charges and appear before the Disciplinary Committee, failure to which he will recommend to the National Executive Committee for there expulsion.

