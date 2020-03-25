Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.
Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on 12 March, but also “remains in good health”.
The Queen, the palace added, “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.
A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.
“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.
“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
The prince’s last public engagement was on 12 March but has been working from home over the last few days, where he has held a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy of Cornwall individuals, all of whom have been made aware.
A number of household staff at Birkhall – the prince’s residence on the Balmoral estate – are now self-isolating at their own homes.
The prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons – the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – and is understood to be in good spirits.
According to the latest Department of Health and Social Care figures, there are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK – although the actual number cases is likely to be far higher. Some 422 of those patients have died.
Source: BBC
Is that man Zambian too?
Hooo maybe the PF president is planning to go and visit him.
A testament that this virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. We ask our people to take reasonable steps to protect themselves. His excellency will soon send a communique to her majesties to wish the prince quick recovery. Kz
lets also pay attention to the homeless and the poor not just focusing on the rich and famous….it shouldnt be a big deal if pedophile charles is infected….homesless people are dying like flies and no one cares and why is it headline news in Zambia…when Zambia got its first infection it wasnt news anywhere apart from Zambia
Some of these announcements are very suspicious… “he has been tested but does not have the virus.” just like Idris Elba..they are using all these top celebrities to scaremonger.
Tarino your ignorance is overwhelming. Does moving abroad as an asylum seeker make people f.o.o.l.i.s.h?
its about time all human beings step back and reflect on humanity….hatred was getting out of control…a human being being attacked and burned alive just because he is from a different country or looks different or speaks a different language…killing each other every day and now we have something thats capable of killing all of us without discrimination…let all humans and all Politicians start working together for the benefit of the planet earth…..India 1.2 billion people all under a lockdown
He’s firstly ordinary flesh and blood, and royalty later and not royalty first and flesh and blood later. Only the superstitious would be surprised.
Anonymous – Prince Charles is not the Pedophile, Prince Andrew is, get your facts straight.