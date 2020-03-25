7.7 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
type here...
General News

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

By editor
36 views
8
General News Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.

Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on 12 March, but also “remains in good health”.

The Queen, the palace added, “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.

A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The prince’s last public engagement was on 12 March but has been working from home over the last few days, where he has held a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy of Cornwall individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A number of household staff at Birkhall – the prince’s residence on the Balmoral estate – are now self-isolating at their own homes.

The prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons – the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – and is understood to be in good spirits.

According to the latest Department of Health and Social Care figures, there are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK – although the actual number cases is likely to be far higher. Some 422 of those patients have died.

Source: BBC

[Read 301 times, 301 reads today]
Previous articleWhat is the Science Behind Some of Zambia’s COVID 19 Half Measures?

8 COMMENTS

  2. A testament that this virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. We ask our people to take reasonable steps to protect themselves. His excellency will soon send a communique to her majesties to wish the prince quick recovery. Kz

    1
    1

  3. lets also pay attention to the homeless and the poor not just focusing on the rich and famous….it shouldnt be a big deal if pedophile charles is infected….homesless people are dying like flies and no one cares and why is it headline news in Zambia…when Zambia got its first infection it wasnt news anywhere apart from Zambia

  4. Some of these announcements are very suspicious… “he has been tested but does not have the virus.” just like Idris Elba..they are using all these top celebrities to scaremonger.

  6. its about time all human beings step back and reflect on humanity….hatred was getting out of control…a human being being attacked and burned alive just because he is from a different country or looks different or speaks a different language…killing each other every day and now we have something thats capable of killing all of us without discrimination…let all humans and all Politicians start working together for the benefit of the planet earth…..India 1.2 billion people all under a lockdown

  7. He’s firstly ordinary flesh and blood, and royalty later and not royalty first and flesh and blood later. Only the superstitious would be surprised.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 8

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the...
Read more
Columns

What is the Science Behind Some of Zambia’s COVID 19 Half Measures?

editor - 4
By Parkie Mbozi Eight days ago, precisely on 18 March 2020, the inevitable hit the country: Zambia reported a twin case of the Coronavirus...
Read more
Headlines

Coronavirus cases in Zambia jump to 12 as President Lungu announces further restrictions to deal with the spread

Chief Editor - 17
The number of Coronavirus have risen to 12 from the initial 3. President Edgar Lungu has announced the new development in a televised address...
Read more
Economy

Halt trade for now, Cross border traders implored

Chief Editor - 2
The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Cross Border Traders Association has appealed to cross borders in the SADC region to comply with the border...
Read more
Feature Politics

DP Party says their President Harry Kalaba was attacked by PF cadres in Kitwe

Chief Editor - 7
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba was on Monday attacked in Kitwe by alleged Patriotic Front Cadres who trailed him from Mufulira. Party Spokesperson Judith Kabemba...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Bureau of Standards concerned with fake sanitizers on the market

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Bureau of Standards has noted with great concern the number of manufacturers and individuals asserting that their sanitizers are ZABS certified and...
Read more

Andyford Banda distributes hand wash basins to marketeers

General News Chief Editor - 4
Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has distributed hand wash basins to marketeers in Bauleni Compound and Woodlands as well as to Taxi...
Read more

Heed to COVID-19 preventive measures-Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 31
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has advised the general citizenry to abide by the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health...
Read more

Jack Ma Foundation donates Coronavirus Testing Kit to Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 25
Zambia is today expected to receive the COVID-19 testing kits, masks and medical-use protective suits from the Jack Ma Foundation. Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia and...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 304 times, 304 reads today]