Peoples Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda has distributed hand wash basins to marketeers in Bauleni Compound and Woodlands as well as to Taxi Drivers at Chilenje main Bus Station Taxi Rank in a bid to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mr Banda also took time to share knowledge with marketeers and Taxi Drivers on the coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives globally since the pandemic broke out in China late December 2019.

The PAC Leader dispelled assertions that black people are immune to the coronavirus, a notion he said has contributed towards the laissez faire attitude among Zambians towards preventing the spread of the disease.

Mr Banda reiterated the need for Zambians to stay informed and follow advice given by healthcare providers and guidelines given by the Ministry of Health such as the need to wash hands regularly and observing social distancing among others to protect themselves from the virus.

He expressed hope that PACs contribution towards promoting hygiene at the markets and Taxi Ranks will help in preventing the spread of the virus among Zambians.

Mr Banda has however noted with concern the relaxation by some sections of society to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health towards preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

He has warned that allowing the spread of the disease would have devastating effects not only on the country’s economy but to marketeers and taxi drivers as well whose businesses will be closed.

Mr Banda has called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in sensitizing Zambians on COVID-19.

[Read 105 times, 105 reads today]