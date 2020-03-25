6.7 C
Alba Iulia
SportsFeature Sports

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape Welcomes 2020 Olympics Postponement

By sports
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has backed the postponement of the 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Olympic Games have been delayed until next year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics in Japan were scheduled to begin on 24 July.

The Zambian Women earlier this month qualified for Tokyo 2020 after overcoming Cameroon in the final qualifying round.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mwape said the decision to postpone the Olympics was right because the coronavirus was a global problem.

‘There is nothing much I can say because this is a natural cause. We also fear the disease,’ the Nchanga Rangers coach said.

‘We can only pray that God helps us. Only God will preserve us. We should not risk our lives during this period,’ Mwape said.

The experienced trainer is asking his players to train at personal level following the suspension of league games.

‘The players should be training at personal level. Even next year we will play and compete well at the Olympics.’

