Wednesday, March 25, 2020
General News

Zambia Bureau of Standards concerned with fake sanitizers on the market

By Chief Editor
Zambia Bureau of Standards concerned with fake sanitizers on the market
Chief Editor

The Zambia Bureau of Standards has noted with great concern the number of manufacturers and individuals asserting that their sanitizers are ZABS certified and approved in a bid to sell to unsuspecting members of the public.

As the demand for sanitizers continues to increase in the wake of the Coronavirus, pandemic, some manufacturers and individuals have been producing sanitizers and giving false information that their products have been certified by ZABS and that members of the public should buy these products with confidence on account of that.

ZABS Marketing and Communications Officer Nzali Chella said the Bureau has a record of all the products including sanitizers that have been tested and certified and those that are genuinely carrying the ZABS mark of quality.

Ms Chella said ZABS will not entertain any company that is found misusing the certification mark and asserting that their products have been tested and certified when in fact not.

She said in the next few days, ZABS will publish a list of all the companies and the brands whose products have been duly certified by ZABS to avoid misleading the consumers and help them make informed decisions when buying the products.

Ms Chella has advised would be manufacturers of sanitizers, disinfectants and hygienic soaps, that ZABS laboratories are accredited and have capacity to test the efficacy of these products for their effectiveness in killing microorganisms.

She said it is therefore important that the products are tested as people need to be sure that the sanitizers they are using are effective to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 as specified by the WHO guidelines.

