Government has assured the flood victims in Kanchibiya district in Muchinga Province, that no one will die of hunger.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone made the assurance yesterday when he visited flood victims, who have sought shelter at Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority -TAZARA-offices in Chambeshi.

Mr. Sichone, accompanied by Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba, directed Chambeshi primary and secondary schools to temporarily provide shelter to the flood victims.

He said the number of people affected is just too much adding that providing tents to the affected families, is not possible.

Mr. Sichone, however, said Government will provide relief food and directed the office of the District Commissioner to immediately start the distribution of 50 by 25 kilogramme bags of mealie meal which has already been taken to the area.

He assured the affected families that more assistance from the government was underway adding that officers are still on the ground assessing the situation.

Over 10 000 families have been affected by floods in the Province.

And, Provincial Health Director Nero Chilembo who distributed bottles of Chlorine to the affected families said his officers will be in the area to educate the flood victims on hygiene.

Dr. Chilembo also appealed to the flood victims to be weary of COVID -19 pandemic which has ravaged the world.

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama told ZANIS that transportation has been affected due to serious floods being experienced in the area.

Dr. Malama said seven bridges and crossing points have been damaged making most parts impassable.

The law maker said food shortages, clean drinking water and lack of medicine, are some of the problems in the Bangweulu Wetlands where over one million people are affected by the damage to agriculture.

He said relief is sought to people in the affected areas.

Dr. Malama also asked the Government to declare a disaster in the area compounded by the threat of coronavirus.

